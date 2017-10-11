Fort Worth Police Looking For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

FORT WORTH (KRLD-AM) — Police in Fort Worth are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit and killed a man trying to cross a street over the weekend.
The man was trying to cross Hemphill Street at Richmond Avenue just before eight Saturday night.
“The vehicle that was traveling in the left lane struck him,” says Ofc. Brad Perez. “It failed to stop and render aid and continued going on; and unfortunately, the victim died of his injuries.”
Surveillance photos show that there was a city bus stopped at a bus stop at that location dropping off and picking up passengers at the time of the deadly crash. There is no crosswalk at that intersection, but it is well-lit and the street lights were on.
If you have any information, call 817.392.4886.