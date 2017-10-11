CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Fort Worth Police Looking For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

By Andrew Greenstein
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

FORT WORTH (KRLD-AM) — Police in Fort Worth are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit and killed a man trying to cross a street over the weekend.

The man was trying to cross Hemphill Street at Richmond Avenue just before eight Saturday night.

“The vehicle that was traveling in the left lane struck him,” says Ofc. Brad Perez. “It failed to stop and render aid and continued going on; and unfortunately, the victim died of his injuries.”

Surveillance photos show that there was a city bus stopped at a bus stop at that location dropping off and picking up passengers at the time of the deadly crash. There is no crosswalk at that intersection, but it is well-lit and the street lights were on.

If you have any information, call 817.392.4886.

