Garland Police Looking For Missing Woman

GARLAND (CBSDFW) – Garland police are asking the public to help them find a woman that’s been missing for five days.
Authorities say 52-year-old Maria Elsa Lara suffers from a seizure disorder and walks with a prominent limp. She is described as being 4’9″, 116 pounds with grey hair, brown eyes and has a scar on her left elbow. Her right arm is disabled and she holds it to her stomach at all times.
Police say Maria’s seizure medication was left at her residence and they believe that she has not had it for several days.
Garland Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Garland Police Department.