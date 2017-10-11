Judge Presses Government On Abortion Access For Immigrant

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Judge Presses Government On Abortion Access For Immigrant

Filed Under: Abortion, ACLU, Department of Health and Human Services, federal judge, immigrant, Immigration, Pregnant, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge said Wednesday she doesn’t understand why federal officials don’t “step aside” and allow a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to get an abortion.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler also said during a hearing in San Francisco that she didn’t think the legal challenge on behalf of the girl by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California belonged in her courtroom.

Beeler noted that the girl — identified only as Jane Doe — had no connection to Northern California and said her case looked like a “whole new lawsuit tacked onto an existing one.”

The judge did not immediately issue a ruling on the ACLU’s request for a temporary restraining order that the girl be allowed to get an abortion.

The ACLU says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is refusing to let the girl be taken for the procedure. The girl may be up to 14 weeks’ pregnant, Rochelle Garza, a lawyer appointed to represent the girl’s legal interests, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Texas law prohibits most abortions after 20 weeks.

Beeler told an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, Peter Phipps, that the urgent situation was entirely of the government’s making. Private groups that support abortion rights have raised money for the procedure, Garza said. The girl’s attorney has agreed to transport her, according to Beeler.

“You’re not being asked to do anything,” the judge told Phipps. “You’re not being asked to spend money. You’re really not being asked to transport. You’re just really being asked to stay out of the way.”

Phipps said the girl’s case was on a “shaky” procedural foundation. He said the government might propose having the case heard in Texas or Washington, D.C.

U.S. lawyers representing HHS have argued that the ACLU’s request for a temporary restraining order allowing an abortion to go forward was wrong on technical grounds, since the original lawsuit argued the agency was violating the Constitution by allowing religious groups to allegedly refuse access to abortion. In this case, the 17-year-old is not being held in a facility with a religious affiliation, government lawyers said.

Brigitte Amiri, an attorney for the ACLU, said she didn’t see the girl’s case as entirely new.

“In both scenarios, the federal government is acting unconstitutionally,” she said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a strident opponent of abortion rights, argued in a separate court filing Tuesday that people in the U.S. illegally without some type of established ties to the country did not have a “constitutional right to an abortion on demand.”

If the court rules in the girl’s favor, “the ruling will create a right to abortion for anyone on earth who enters the U.S. illegally,” Paxton said in a statement. “And with that right, countless others undoubtedly would follow. Texas must not become a sanctuary state for abortions.”

Paxton was joined in filing the brief by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch