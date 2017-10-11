Light Wind And Cool Temperatures For Wednesday

TRAFFIC: I-35E North CLOSED At Empire Central Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Cameras Were RollingCheck Traffic

*Yesterday High: 72; Rain 0.12”; Normal High: 80; Normal Low: 58*

  • What a nice start to a Wednesday morning!
  • Light wind and cool temperatures today.
  • Southerly wind returning tomorrow, the warm up begins.
  • Highs near 90 Friday and Saturday.
  • Another cold front Sunday brings rain.
  • 80” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Chamber of commerce day! Hit the State Fair! Sunshine for all! Lighter wind. High: Mid 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky. Not as cool. Low: Upper 50s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Mid 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, even warmer. High: Near 90.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, continued warm. High: Near 90.

Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of showers and storms along a morning cold front. Turning windy and cooler. High: Mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. High: Mid to upper 70s.

