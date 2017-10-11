Light Wind And Cool Temperatures For Wednesday

*Yesterday High: 72; Rain 0.12”; Normal High: 80; Normal Low: 58*
- What a nice start to a Wednesday morning!
- Light wind and cool temperatures today.
- Southerly wind returning tomorrow, the warm up begins.
- Highs near 90 Friday and Saturday.
- Another cold front Sunday brings rain.
- 80” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Chamber of commerce day! Hit the State Fair! Sunshine for all! Lighter wind. High: Mid 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A clear sky. Not as cool. Low: Upper 50s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Mid 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy, even warmer. High: Near 90.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, continued warm. High: Near 90.
Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of showers and storms along a morning cold front. Turning windy and cooler. High: Mid 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. High: Mid to upper 70s.