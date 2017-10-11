CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Red Sox Fire Manager Farrell After 2nd Straight ALDS Defeat

Filed Under: ALDS, Boston Red Sox, John Farrell, Red Sox Fire Manager, Red Sox Manager

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell after the team’s second straight loss in the AL Division Series.

The Red Sox announced the move Wednesday less than 48 hours after they eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros. Farrell’s contract had been scheduled to run through the 2018 season.

Boston won back-to-back American League East titles for the first time in franchise history this season despite losing the bat of retired slugger David Ortiz. It also did it despite starting the season with $217 million pitcher David Price on the disabled list and watching as 2016 Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello stumbled to an 11-17 record.

Farrell managed the team to its eighth World Series title in 2013, his first season. But he found himself under a harsh spotlight each of the last two seasons after exits in the division series of the postseason.

