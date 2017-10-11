CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Young Survivor Of Family Violence Moves Forward, Finds Voice

By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Abuse, Erbie Bowser, Family Violence, Gala, Storm Malone, Survivor

DALLAS (CBS11) – By the time this day ends, three more American women will die– their lives snuffed out by husbands, boyfriends and angry exes in a perverted view of love.

But, those sobering numbers from the U.S. Justice Department don’t calculate the full cost of abuse. Many experts say that children are often the forgotten victims of the violence.

“Doctors told my family that I wouldn’t walk or talk again and when I first woke up, I couldn’t see,” says Storm Malone of Dallas. “But through the power of God.”

Now 18, Malone’s name is one you may remember. In August of 2013, the then 14-year-old was shot and left for dead in an attack that claimed the lives of four women– including his mother and older sister.

astorm Young Survivor Of Family Violence Moves Forward, Finds Voice

Storm Malone – family violence survivor

Three other children were wounded in two separate households.

“I was shot twice in my chest area, and once in my jaw that exited by head.”

His left arm is still paralyzed from his injuries. The boyfriend, Erbie Bowser, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

“It’s not worth it,” says Malone with a wisdom beyond his years. “If someone doesn’t want you, just leave. If it’s not working and your kids are uncomfortable. Don’t put them through that.”

After being told that he would never again walk, talk or see, this fall Malone enrolled in Mountain View College.

“I feel like I need to get my story out,” says Malone, who wants to become a motivational speaker. “It’s not just hurting you, it’s also hurting your kids and family around you.”

He walked into Dr. Keisha Lankford’s class by mistake. Or perhaps it was fate.

“I’d seen him on one of your stories, before,” says Lankford, a Mountain View Sociology professor. She and her husband also operate a non-profit and were preparing to celebrate 20 years of advocacy for healthy, safe families.

“The community needs to take an active stand in trying to prevent, but also provide resources so we can help heal that hurt,” says Lankford, “otherwise it perpetuates.”

So the Lankfords decided the gala on Saturday could also help fund a scholarship for Malone. “He wants to be a public speaker to share his story with many, and how can we not help him with that?”

So I asked Malone what has helped him heal– he quickly responded, pointing to his grandmother and aunt, and told me his family. And there’s also his faith.

“I stay praying, like, I pray, pray pray.”

And he continues to persevere.

The gala happens at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch