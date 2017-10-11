Police: Texas Tech Student Used Gun He Had On Him To Kill Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – The 19-year-old Texas Tech University student charged with murder in the shooting death of a campus police officer used a gun he brought into the police station.
Hollis Daniels admitted to shooting the officer.
A Texas Tech spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Daniels did not use a police department gun in the shooting of Officer Floyd East Jr. on Monday.
Police haven’t answered whether Daniels owned the gun.
Officers received complaints about a student acting erratically and possibly having a weapon.
East went to check on the student Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Daniels was taken to the police station where he later “pulled out a gun,” fatally shot East and took off.
He was not handcuffed.
Daniels was arrested, after a short campus-wide lockdown.
He is being held on a $5 million bond.
