Police: Texas Tech Student Used Gun He Had On Him To Kill Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – The 19-year-old Texas Tech University student charged with murder in the shooting death of a campus police officer used a gun he brought into the police station.

Hollis Daniels admitted to shooting the officer.

Hollis Daniels (credit: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office)

A Texas Tech spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Daniels did not use a police department gun in the shooting of Officer Floyd East Jr. on Monday.

Officer Floyd East Jr. (Texas Tech Police Dept.)

Police haven’t answered whether Daniels owned the gun.

Officers received complaints about a student acting erratically and possibly having a weapon.

East went to check on the student Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Daniels was taken to the police station where he later “pulled out a gun,” fatally shot East and took off.

He was not handcuffed.

Daniels was arrested, after a short campus-wide lockdown.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

