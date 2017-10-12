CBS Sports Announces 2017-18 College Basketball Coverage Schedule

Ryan Mayer

Believe it or not, college basketball season is just under a month away. The chase to cut down the nets at the Final Four in San Antonio begins on November 9th, ending with the national championship game on April 2nd. As the nation gears up for the return of the college game, CBS Sports has announced its plans for coverage of the 2017-18 season, and it’s the company’s most extensive yet.

Beginning with a Big Ten battle between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday, December 2nd, CBS and CBS Sports Network will air over 270 games during the course of the season. CBS will carry a slate of 42 games, beginning with that Indiana-Michigan battle and ending in March with coverage of the Missouri Valley, Big Ten, American Athletic, Mountain West and Atlantic 10 conference championship games.

On CBS Sports Network, coverage begins on Friday, November 10th with the Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring Memphis, Alabama, Pittsburgh and of course, the Navy Midshipmen. From there, the network will cover 234 games during the season, including coverage of several early-season and holiday tournaments. Those include the Jamaica Basketball Classic, Cancun Challenge, Emerald Coast Classic and the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic that will be played at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In addition, CBS Sports will be covering the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the 37th year and, in partnership with Turner Sports, will bring you every game across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

All games broadcast on CBS will also be available via streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. The commentary team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson is back once more to bring you all the action.