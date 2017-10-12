A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

Filed Under: DISD, Essilor Vision Foundation, Glasses, Vision, World Sight Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Dozens of children at two Dallas ISD schools are seeing clearly now, thanks to new eyeglasses they received during a World Sight Day celebration.

asight3 A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

World Sight Day at DISD (Becky Mayad)

Essilor Vision Foundation provided the glasses and has done so for roughly 500,000 children and adults in need to date.

asight1 A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

World Sight Day at DISD (Becky Mayad)

Thursday is World Sight Day, an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

Experts say vision is an “invisible” problem, and among the most overlooked factors impacting a child’s success in school and in life.

asight2 A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

World Sight Day at DISD (Becky Mayad)

It affects every aspect of a child’s life from learning, confidence, social interactions and participating in activities such as sports, art or music.

Essilor Vision Foundation urges parents to be on the lookout for warning signs that their children may have vision issues:

· Consistently sitting too close to the TV or holding a book too close
· Squinting and tilting the head to see better
· Frequently rubbing eyes, even when not sleepy
· Shielding eyes or other signs of sensitivity to light
· Excessive tearing and watery eyes
· Closing one eye to read, watch TV or see better
· Avoiding activities that require near vision, such as coloring or reading, or distance vision, such as playing ball or tag
· Complaining of headaches or tired eyes

asight4 A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

World Sight Day at DISD (Becky Mayad)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch