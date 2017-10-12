A Clearer Picture Now For Dozens Of DISD Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Dozens of children at two Dallas ISD schools are seeing clearly now, thanks to new eyeglasses they received during a World Sight Day celebration.

Essilor Vision Foundation provided the glasses and has done so for roughly 500,000 children and adults in need to date.

Thursday is World Sight Day, an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

Experts say vision is an “invisible” problem, and among the most overlooked factors impacting a child’s success in school and in life.

It affects every aspect of a child’s life from learning, confidence, social interactions and participating in activities such as sports, art or music.

Essilor Vision Foundation urges parents to be on the lookout for warning signs that their children may have vision issues:

· Consistently sitting too close to the TV or holding a book too close

· Squinting and tilting the head to see better

· Frequently rubbing eyes, even when not sleepy

· Shielding eyes or other signs of sensitivity to light

· Excessive tearing and watery eyes

· Closing one eye to read, watch TV or see better

· Avoiding activities that require near vision, such as coloring or reading, or distance vision, such as playing ball or tag

· Complaining of headaches or tired eyes