Dak Prescott Practices With Highland Park Football Team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The reigning state champs from Highland Park received a lesson that will last a lifetime.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dropped by practice to share more than X’s and O’s. In his words, he wants to give the youngest a game plan they can take with them whether they play sports in the future or not.

Throwing passes to players gave way to Dak sharing how to make good choices even when they don’t have the ball in their hands.

Prescott said the biggest piece of advice he loves to give young people is never give up on yourself.

Remembering he was always considered a long shot, Dak said the key is never letting anyone tell you what you can’t do.

National high school coach of the year, Randy Allen, said he’s glad his Highlanders had the opportunity to interact with a guy who’s “the real deal.”

Allen said Dak is the perfect role model of success and humility, and while others shy away from acting as a role model, it’s a burden Prescott gladly embraces.

Even in the midst of the Cowboys bye week, Dak Prescott continues to lead by example.