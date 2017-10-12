Dallas Police Release Video Of Strip Club Shooting

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police have released surveillance video of the moments just before Wednesday’s shooting at a strip club off I-35E.

The video shows a car circle the parking lot of the XTC Cabaret and pull up behind another car. The video cuts out just as the driver gets out of the car and walks up to the passenger side of the other car.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man and woman had been shot. The suspect had taken off. The man died at the hospital. The woman’s condition isn’t known.

Police are searching for a four-door, white Cadillac with a moon roof. Anyone with information should call Detective Walton of The Dallas Police Departments Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632.