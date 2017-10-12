Expect Warming Through Saturday Across Metroplex

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 76; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 80; Normal Low: 58*

  • Last cool morning for a while.
  • Southerly wind returns.
  • Warming through Saturday.
  • Another cold front Sunday brings rain. Sixties all day!
  • Back to sunshine next week. Seasonable temperatures.
  • 67” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: A cool start, then sunny and warmer. Southerly wind returns. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky. Not as cool. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10. Wind: South 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: Near 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, continued warm. High: Low 90s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of showers and storms along a morning cold front. Turning windy and cooler. High: Near 70 early….60s all day.

Monday: Back to sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. High: Mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wed.: Sunny and seasonable. Cool mornings. Pleasant afternoons. Low humidity continues High: upper 70s.

