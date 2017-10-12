Expect Warming Through Saturday Across Metroplex

*Yesterday High: 76; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 80; Normal Low: 58*
- Last cool morning for a while.
- Southerly wind returns.
- Warming through Saturday.
- Another cold front Sunday brings rain. Sixties all day!
- Back to sunshine next week. Seasonable temperatures.
- 67” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: A cool start, then sunny and warmer. Southerly wind returns. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A clear sky. Not as cool. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10. Wind: South 5-10.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: Near 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, continued warm. High: Low 90s.
Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of showers and storms along a morning cold front. Turning windy and cooler. High: Near 70 early….60s all day.
Monday: Back to sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. High: Mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wed.: Sunny and seasonable. Cool mornings. Pleasant afternoons. Low humidity continues High: upper 70s.