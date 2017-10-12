Fort Worth Leaders Join Students For Int’l Walk To School Month

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – October is International Walk to School Month and administrators with the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) were joined by city leaders this morning to form a series of Walking School Buses to get students to campus.

Human “bus routes” are meant to encourage children to move naturally on their way to school and are always done under adult supervision.

According to the Safe Routes to School initiative, the efforts made every month are making the area around W.J. Turner Elementary School and seven other area schools safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

This morning FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner was joined by Council Member Carlos Flores and walked Turner Elementary students to school.

Studies show that children who start their day with physical activity, like walking to campus, arrive at school more ready to learn.

The goal of International Walk to School Month is to raise awareness of the importance of safe routes for walking and bicycling, increase physical activity among children, reduce traffic and benefit the environment.

In addition to Turner Elementary, Fort Worth students at Harvel, Oakmont, and Basswood Elementary schools also participated in Walk to School Month activities.