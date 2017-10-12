Fort Worth Leaders Join Students For Int’l Walk To School Month

Filed Under: Blue Zones Project, Education, exercise, Fort Worth Independent School District, fwisd, physical activity, School, Students, walk to school, Walk to School Month, Walking

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – October is International Walk to School Month and administrators with the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) were joined by city leaders this morning to form a series of Walking School Buses to get students to campus.

walk to school month 1 Fort Worth Leaders Join Students For Intl Walk To School Month

(credit: Blue Zones Project, Fort Worth)

Human “bus routes” are meant to encourage children to move naturally on their way to school and are always done under adult supervision.

According to the Safe Routes to School initiative, the efforts made every month are making the area around W.J. Turner Elementary School and seven other area schools safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

This morning FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner was joined by  Council Member Carlos Flores and walked Turner Elementary students to school.

walk to school month 2 Fort Worth Leaders Join Students For Intl Walk To School Month

(credit: Blue Zones Project, Fort Worth)

Studies show that children who start their day with physical activity, like walking to campus, arrive at school more ready to learn.

The goal of International Walk to School Month is to raise awareness of the importance of safe routes for walking and bicycling, increase physical activity among children, reduce traffic and benefit the environment.

In addition to Turner Elementary, Fort Worth students at Harvel, Oakmont, and Basswood Elementary schools also participated in Walk to School Month activities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch