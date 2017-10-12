Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Continue To Drop

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Average retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue a steady, month-long decline.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump in the state was $2.32 a gallon, down from $2.39 last week. Average gasoline prices nationally fell to $2.48, a drop from $2.52.

Drivers in Amarillo, compared to other metro regions in Texas, are paying the least at $2.21 a gallon. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most on average, at $2.45.

Here in North Texas, Dallas drivers are shelling out $2.26 a gallon at the pump and people filling up in Fort Wroth are paying $2.25.

AAA says gas prices have fallen steadily for the past four weeks and now motorists are seeing gasoline demand drop alongside prices.

Gulf Coast oil rigs were shut down ahead of Hurricane Nate making landfall last weekend. But AAA says the storm had little impact on prices at the pump.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

