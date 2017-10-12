CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

House Set To Pass $36.5B For Hurricane, Wildfire Relief

Filed Under: Budget, California, disaster aid, florida, Harvey, hurricane, Maria, Politics, President Donald Trump, Puerto Rico, Relief, Texas, Wildfire

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is on track to deliver a sweeping bipartisan vote for President Donald Trump’s request for additional disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Thursday’s hurricane aid package totals $36.5 billion and follows a $15.3 billion measure that passed last month. The measure sticks close to the White House request, ignoring — for now — huge demands from the powerful Florida and Texas delegations, who together pressed for some $40 billion more.

Several lawmakers from hurricane-hit states said a third interim aid request is anticipated shortly — with a final, huge hurricane recovering and rebuilding package likely to be acted upon by the end of the year.

