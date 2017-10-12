Huge Check A Huge Surprise For Nonprofit!

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – United Way of Metropolitan Dallas surprised another organization with a huge check today!
Youth With Faces is this week’s OneUp The Vote winner. It’s one of seven local organizations competing for your votes and cash prizes this month.
CBS Radio’s Chris Arnold presented the $12,500 check this afternoon, which will help teens serving time in juvenile detention.
“OneUp the Vote has invested in our catering program, that’s helping our kids really reinvent their futures,” said Chris Quadri, Youth With Faces CEO. “These are kids who are in juvenile detention who are getting the first opportunity of their lives.”
There are two more weeks left in United Way’s voting competition with $75, 000 still up for grabs.
You can vote for the organization that you think should walk away with the grand prize here.