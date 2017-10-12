Hurricane Ophelia Moving Northeast In The Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ophelia is moving northeastwards far out over the Atlantic Ocean.
The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday were near 85 mph with some slight strengthening possible over the next day or two.
Ophelia is centered about 725 miles southwest of the Azores and is moving northeast near 3 mph. The hurricane does not currently pose a threat to any land.
University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy says Ophelia is the 10th straight tropical storm to become a hurricane in an Atlantic season — something that has not happened since 1893. McNoldy says a combination of slightly warmer than normal water and weak upper level winds helped make that hurricane streak.
