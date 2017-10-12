Las Vegas Heartache Hits Close To Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a week has passed since gunfire rained down on concertgoers in Las Vegas. And the heartache that has gripped the nation since, hits especially close to home for a Fort Worth family.

“Keri, was all about the kids,” says Isaac Galvan, his voice breaking. “That was her whole life.”

Keri Galvin was a 31-year-old mother of three. We know her name because of how she died. But, Galvan is giving us a glimpse of how his daughter-in-law lived.

“It was all about the kids, everything revolved around the kids,” says Galvan from his North Fort Worth home. “She was like, your classic example of a mom that does everything for the kids…everything. She’d take the kids to the snow to go snowboarding, football, baseball, soccer… she did all that.”

As news of the shooting spread, a worried family friend reached him by phone.

“It was about 2:00 o’clock in the morning,” recalls Galvan, “he said, ‘Justin’s in Vegas… and I think he went to that concert. I put on the news and tried to call him, and nothing.”

A couple of hours later, he finally heard from his son.

“Justin called me about 4:00 in the morning our time and said `she died’… they tried giving her CPR, and nothing.”

Galvan says his son Justin and Keri had attended the Route 91 Concert for the past several years, driving up from their home in Thousand Oaks, CA. But, nothing could have prepared his son for how the evening ended.

“He just said, ‘she’s gone’.”

Family and friends have rallied to support the couple’s three children, 10, 4 and 2. “They’re okay because the family is there. There are a lot of distractions right now, I think it will take a little time for it to sink in with them.”

But, Galvan says his son–a Marine veteran–still struggles with both grief, and guilt that he couldn’t protect Keri.

“He feels bad about that, he feels guilty,” says Galvan, his voice pausing…”like I tell him, a day at a time. That’s all you can do. That’s all you can do… just a day at a time.”