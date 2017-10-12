New Automated Security Lanes At DFW Airport Streamline Checkpoints

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New technology is now moving passengers through security faster at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Automated checkpoints, are up and running in terminals A and D, moving people through security 20 to 30 percent faster than the usual process.

DFW airport has now joined nine other airports across the country, which are using the new automated system.

The increased speed comes from changes to how bags are screened. Travelers can walk up to any open position, and bins automatically roll right to them. Once filled up, they push them onto a line that rolls them to a screener, and separates cleared bags, from those needing a second look. The new process eliminates backlogs that can happen when someone is with a big group, or has lots of baggage.

“Everybody else is waiting behind them. When you have a multiple, in this case five locations, you have five different passengers go through, and get their stuff ready to go, and when they’re ready, they push,” explained Steve Karoly with the TSA.

By the holidays more automated systems will be in place, with a total of ten eventually helping the flow of weary travelers from end-to-end of the airport.