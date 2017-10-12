CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
A Lot On The Line As Oklahoma & Texas Meet In Dallas

Filed Under: College Football, Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, Football, Oklahoma Sooners, Red River Showdown, Texas Longhorns
A general view of play between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma Vs. Texas in Dallas, Saturday At 2:30 PM

Line: Oklahoma by 8

Series Record: Texas leads 61-45-5

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A whole bunch. Oklahoma’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff. Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman contender status. Texas’s surprise early lead in the Big 12 standings. And bragging rights for both head coaches, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Texas’ Tom Herman, who are meeting in this storied rivalry for the first time.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas freshman QB Sam Ehlinger vs. Sooners MLB Kenneth Murray. Herman won’t commit to starting Ehlinger, but his start and win over Kansas State point to Ehlinger taking over the offense. The Sooners will need a spy on him to limit Ehlinger as a rusher. That likely falls to Murray to defend against quarterback draws and power runs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: Mayfield. After the loss to Iowa State, the Sooners will be looking to their senior quarterback to provide the leadership and touchdown passes to get their season back on track. Mayfield admitted he sees the game as a chance to create a legacy in the storied rivalry. But he’s also excitable and will need to keep his emotions in check against a defense that will blitz him often.

Texas: WR Reggie Hemphill-Mapps. The freshman is on the verge of a breakout season and turning into a favorite target for Ehlinger. He had 12 catches for 121 yards last week. He also had a punt return for a touchdown in the first game. Several Texas-Oklahoma games have been swung by big touchdowns on special teams.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first time both teams have first-year head coaches since Texas had Blair Cherry and Oklahoma had Bud Wilkinson back in 1947. Texas hasn’t started 3-0 in the Big 12 since winning the title in 2009 and hasn’t won three games in a row since 2014. Mayfield has thrown for at least two touchdowns in 18 consecutive games, a Big 12 record.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

