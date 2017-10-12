CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rare Photos By Early NASA Astronauts Being Auctioned Off

Filed Under: Astronaut, Astronauts, Auction, Buzz Aldrin, John Glenn, moon, nasa, Neil Armstrong, Outer Space, photos, prints, Science

BOSTON (AP) — John Glenn was the first person to snap a photograph of Earth from outer space. Neil Armstrong took the first picture from the moon’s surface.

The original prints are among 445 rare photos taken by American astronauts that are being sold by Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers starting this week.

88988529 Rare Photos By Early NASA Astronauts Being Auctioned Off

A picture taken on July 20, 1969, show astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walking on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (credit: NASA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Massachusetts auction house says “The Beauty of Space” is the first-ever U.S. auction to focus solely on vintage photographs produced by NASA astronauts during the heyday of lunar exploration, from 1961 to 1972. The auction goes live on Thursday and runs through November 2.

The photographs are valuable not only for their scientific and historical significance, but also for their artistry, says Michelle Lamunière, a specialist in fine photography at Skinner.

“While the astronauts’ primary goal was to record their activities, they were inspired by what they witnessed, creating images that transcend documentation,” she said.

The images up for auction are not reprints but original, gelatin silver or chromogenic prints produced by NASA following the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions.

Many bear original NASA marks, captions and identifying numbers. Individually, the images are worth anywhere from $300 to $9,000, according to the auction house.

The photos were acquired by an unnamed private collector from former NASA scientists and employees.

They include astronaut portraits, candid shots during training exercises and dramatic images of spacewalks and views of the Earth and moon from space.

Among the standout photos is a 1962 image by John Glenn of the sun illuminating the Earth. It’s the first photo of the planet taken by a human from space.

There’s also Buzz Aldrin’s 1969 picture of the first footprint on lunar soil (his own) as well as his colleague Neil Armstrong’s famous “visor” photo from that same Apollo 11 mission. Armstrong’s photo captures Aldrin on the moon’s surface, his gold-plated sun visor reflecting Armstrong and their lunar module.

And as President Donald Trump’s administration promises to return astronauts to the moon, the collection offers a timely memento: a portrait of astronaut Eugene Cernan taking humankind’s last stroll on the lunar surface in 1972.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

