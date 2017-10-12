CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 12- 15, 2017

By Tasha Stevens
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Bob Wills Fiddle Festival, Bonnie and Clyde Days, dfw, Entertainment, Events, fun, Herbie Hancock, Insane Clown Posse, Mid Cities Greek FoodFest, Movies, North Texas, Red River Celebrity Softball Game, Smokin Blues and BBQ Festival, social media, State Fair Of Texas, Tasha Stevens, Texas

The 23rd annual Water Wise Landscape tour is happening this Saturday from 9a-1p. (10/14). It’s all about water conservation and native and adaptive plants.  The self-guided tour will take you through 11 beautiful residential landscapes, 3 school gardens and 1 community garden. First stop of the tour to get your tour map is at the White Rock Lake pump station in Dallas… 2900 White Rock Road. You can also enjoy get advice from expert master gardeners and if you are one of the first 500 people there…you’ll get a free spray nozzle.

The Allen Public Library’s Golden Anniversary celebration will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 300 N. Allen Dr.

The Levee Singers are at it again!  As part of the Allen Public Library’s golden anniversary celebration, these legends of the 60s will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Library auditorium, 300 N. Allen Dr. A long-time Dallas favorite, the Levee Singers just get better with age, and their popularity proves it.  Free.  Call 214-509-4911.

Acknowledging the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Deacon Ron Fejeran of the Diocese of Dallas and Pastor Gordon Illausky of the Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will reflect on the past 500 years at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

As part of its celebration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Allen, 821 S. Greenville, will have a working replica of the Guttenberg Press  on display at its location October 13-16. In lieu of a paid admission, visitors are asked to bring an item of non-perishable food.  Johannes Gutenberg was a German blacksmith, goldsmith, printer, and publisher who introduced printing to Europe. His introduction of mechanical movable type printing to Europe started the Printing Revolution and is widely regarded as the most important invention of the second millennium.

This evening, October 12, the Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series, presents San Antonio Lights, A Tribute to Journey.

There is a Wonderful Wizard of Oz Inspired Costume Contest Saturday at the Dallas Arboretum. (10/14)

The Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Market is today through Sunday at Will Rogers Memorial Center. (10/12-15)

AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Pre Stage Fan Fest is this evening in Downtown Ennis. (10/12)  The AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals is the fastest race in Texas and is held at Texas Motorplex every year in Ennis, Texas. The Motorplex is an all-concrete quarter-mile drag racing facility that opened in 1986, becoming the first super-stadium built specifically for drag racing.

State Fair of Texas continues this weekend. Pat Green Playing Saturday night…while the Red River Showdown is 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl. Charlie Daniels Band is playing the fair Sunday.

The Red River Celebrity Softball Game: TX vs OU is tonight at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. (10/12)

The Red River Sing Off is at the Galleria Dallas Friday. (10/13) The annual tradition continues! Galleria Dallas welcomes the Men Glee Club from The University of Oklahoma and the Longhorn Singers from The University of Texas for a sing-off to celebrate the RED RIVER RIVALRY! This event will be located on Level 1, Center Court from 12 to 12:30pm.

It is Bonnie and Clyde Days at Pilot Point Town Square Saturday. (10/14)

Smokin Blues and BBQ Festival is happening at Armstrong Park in Duncanville Friday and Saturday. (10/13-14)

The 26th Annual Mid Cities Greek FoodFest is Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthadox Church on Cullum Drive in Euless. They’ll have cooking demonstrations, Greek dancing…and amazing food. I had some of the Baklava. I kid you not when I say that it was the absolute best I have ever had in my life. The menu of food items is mouthwatering.

The Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and contest is Friday through Sunday at Municipal Auditorium. (10/13-15)

Check out the Freaky Friday Skate at Interskate Roller Rink in Lewisville Friday night. (10/13)

There is a Friday the 13th  and Nightmare on Elm Street Double feature at Coyote Drive In in Fort Worth Friday night. (10/13)

Over at the Ridglea Theater Friday night, you can see John Carpenter’s Halloween. (10/13)

Check out Evil Dead 2 at Inwood Theater’s Midnight Madness Friday night. (10/13)

The Insane Clown Posse is playing Gas Monkey Bar and Grill tonight. (10/12)

Legendary pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is at Strauss Square Friday night. (10/13)

More from Tasha Stevens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch