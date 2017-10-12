Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 12- 15, 2017

The 23rd annual Water Wise Landscape tour is happening this Saturday from 9a-1p. (10/14). It’s all about water conservation and native and adaptive plants. The self-guided tour will take you through 11 beautiful residential landscapes, 3 school gardens and 1 community garden. First stop of the tour to get your tour map is at the White Rock Lake pump station in Dallas… 2900 White Rock Road. You can also enjoy get advice from expert master gardeners and if you are one of the first 500 people there…you’ll get a free spray nozzle.

The Allen Public Library’s Golden Anniversary celebration will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 300 N. Allen Dr.

The Levee Singers are at it again! As part of the Allen Public Library’s golden anniversary celebration, these legends of the 60s will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Library auditorium, 300 N. Allen Dr. A long-time Dallas favorite, the Levee Singers just get better with age, and their popularity proves it. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

Acknowledging the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Deacon Ron Fejeran of the Diocese of Dallas and Pastor Gordon Illausky of the Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will reflect on the past 500 years at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

As part of its celebration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Allen, 821 S. Greenville, will have a working replica of the Guttenberg Press on display at its location October 13-16. In lieu of a paid admission, visitors are asked to bring an item of non-perishable food. Johannes Gutenberg was a German blacksmith, goldsmith, printer, and publisher who introduced printing to Europe. His introduction of mechanical movable type printing to Europe started the Printing Revolution and is widely regarded as the most important invention of the second millennium.

This evening, October 12, the Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series, presents San Antonio Lights, A Tribute to Journey.

There is a Wonderful Wizard of Oz Inspired Costume Contest Saturday at the Dallas Arboretum. (10/14)

The Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Market is today through Sunday at Will Rogers Memorial Center. (10/12-15)

AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Pre Stage Fan Fest is this evening in Downtown Ennis. (10/12) The AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals is the fastest race in Texas and is held at Texas Motorplex every year in Ennis, Texas. The Motorplex is an all-concrete quarter-mile drag racing facility that opened in 1986, becoming the first super-stadium built specifically for drag racing.

State Fair of Texas continues this weekend. Pat Green Playing Saturday night…while the Red River Showdown is 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl. Charlie Daniels Band is playing the fair Sunday.

The Red River Celebrity Softball Game: TX vs OU is tonight at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. (10/12)

The Red River Sing Off is at the Galleria Dallas Friday. (10/13) The annual tradition continues! Galleria Dallas welcomes the Men Glee Club from The University of Oklahoma and the Longhorn Singers from The University of Texas for a sing-off to celebrate the RED RIVER RIVALRY! This event will be located on Level 1, Center Court from 12 to 12:30pm.

It is Bonnie and Clyde Days at Pilot Point Town Square Saturday. (10/14)

Smokin Blues and BBQ Festival is happening at Armstrong Park in Duncanville Friday and Saturday. (10/13-14)

The 26th Annual Mid Cities Greek FoodFest is Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthadox Church on Cullum Drive in Euless. They’ll have cooking demonstrations, Greek dancing…and amazing food. I had some of the Baklava. I kid you not when I say that it was the absolute best I have ever had in my life. The menu of food items is mouthwatering.

The Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and contest is Friday through Sunday at Municipal Auditorium. (10/13-15)

Check out the Freaky Friday Skate at Interskate Roller Rink in Lewisville Friday night. (10/13)

There is a Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street Double feature at Coyote Drive In in Fort Worth Friday night. (10/13)

Over at the Ridglea Theater Friday night, you can see John Carpenter’s Halloween. (10/13)

Check out Evil Dead 2 at Inwood Theater’s Midnight Madness Friday night. (10/13)

The Insane Clown Posse is playing Gas Monkey Bar and Grill tonight. (10/12)

Legendary pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is at Strauss Square Friday night. (10/13)