CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Texas Tech Tries To Maintain Momentum At West Virginia

Filed Under: College Football, Football, Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers
Running back Justin Stockton of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates his touchdown run against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Texas Tech @ West Virginia, Saturday At 11:00 AM

Line: West Virginia by 3

Series Record: West Virginia leads 4-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas Tech is in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013 and wants to stay there. The Mountaineers, coming off a loss at No. 6 TCU, have lost nine straight times to ranked opponents. Both teams need a win to further their chances for a potential spot in the conference championship game with plenty of work still left.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s run offense against West Virginia’s defense. The Red Raiders rolled up 313 yards rushing in a 65-19 win at Kansas last week. Justin Stockton ran for a career-high 161 yards while Desmond Nisby had 94 yards and four touchdowns. West Virginia is allowing 215 rushing yards per game but has several defensive starters back from injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Nic Shimonek is third nationally with 362 passing yards per game and is completing 72 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

West Virginia: WR David Sills V. At 6-foot-4, the converted quarterback leads the nation with nine TD receptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Mountaineers’ last win against a Top 25 team was against Baylor in 2014. West Virginia has surpassed 500 yards of total offense in every game while Texas Tech has done it four times. West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is 3-1 against Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ quarterback from 1999-02. Holgorsen was Texas Tech’s wide receivers coach from 2000-04 and added offensive coordinator duties from 2005-07. West Virginia botched a punt return that led to a TCU short drive for a touchdown last week. The Mountaineers also missed a short field goal in the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch