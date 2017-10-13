Animals Rescued From ‘Puppy Mill’ Available For Adoption

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – One month after 115 dogs and two cats were seized from a suspected puppy mill near Greenville, the SPCA of Texas said the “brave” animals are looking for their forever homes.

But there are a few things you should know before adopting one of these animals.

“These brave little pups have survived some pretty terrible living conditions and are counting on some very special humans to provide them with forever homes,” the SPCA wrote in a blog on its website. “They will need someone who has a great amount of patience, love, empathy, compassion and perseverance. In their previous life, they were never taught any house manners and weren’t house trained. They weren’t given the opportunity to play outside or walk on a leash… They weren’t given a reason to trust humans, and they certainly weren’t cuddled.”

Many of the animals are up for adoption now, and they’ve all been spayed or neutered.

Visit the SPCA ‘Find A Pet’ website here. You can also adopt at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

