Animals Rescued From ‘Puppy Mill’ Available For Adoption

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Adoption, Animals, greenville, Pets, puppy mill, SPCA, SPCA Texas, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – One month after 115 dogs and two cats were seized from a suspected puppy mill near Greenville, the SPCA of Texas said the “brave” animals are looking for their forever homes.

But there are a few things you should know before adopting one of these animals.

dogs 2 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill Available For Adoption

SPCA of Texas

“These brave little pups have survived some pretty terrible living conditions and are counting on some very special humans to provide them with forever homes,” the SPCA wrote in a blog on its website.  “They will need someone who has a great amount of patience, love, empathy, compassion and perseverance. In their previous life, they were never taught any house manners and weren’t house trained. They weren’t given the opportunity to play outside or walk on a leash… They weren’t given a reason to trust humans, and they certainly weren’t cuddled.”

Many of the animals are up for adoption now, and they’ve all been spayed or neutered.

Visit the SPCA ‘Find A Pet’ website here. You can also adopt at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

READ MORE: SPCA Texas Seizes 117 Animals From Alleged Puppy Mill

 

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch