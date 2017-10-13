Bruce Arena Resigns As U.S. Men’s National Team Coach

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (1o5.3 The Fan) – United States men’s national team coach Bruce Arena has resigned following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy looks on during warmups for the match with Club America in the International Champions Cup 2015 at StubHub Center on July 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Arena released a statement Friday announcing his decision:

“It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s National Team, and as I leave that role today I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career.

When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

This certainly is a major setback for the senior Men’s National Team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve. No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that U.S. Soccer can progress. Having said that, it also is important to recognize the tremendous growth and accomplishments we have achieved over the past two decades in all areas, including player development, coaching education and a stable domestic professional league. This work is ongoing and despite the result in Trinidad, the sport is on the right path.  By working together, I am confident soccer in this country will continue to grow in the years and decades ahead.

Obviously the biggest disappointment is for our fans. As a person involved in the sport for more than 40 years, to see how support for soccer in the United States has grown is incredibly gratifying. I believe I speak for everyone involved in the game in thanking all of you for your passion and commitment, and I hope you maintain your steadfast support of U.S. Soccer.

While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction. I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can say this from the bottom of my heart: from the high of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup to the low of a few days ago; I have appreciated every minute of being a part of this program.”

COUVA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – OCTOBER 10: Michael Bradley (L) and Christian Pulisic (R) of the United States mens national team react to their loss against Trinidad and Tobago during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The United States had previously qualified for the last seven world cups before failing to qualify on Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Heading into the final games, the U.S. had a 93% chance of qualifying. All they needed was at least a draw to virtually guarantee it’s spot in Russia. However, an unforeseen chain of events that saw the Americans lose to Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras beat Mexico and Panama beat Costa Rica led to the shocking failed bid.

The United States is now forced to wait until 2019 where they’ll start the qualifying process all over again for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

