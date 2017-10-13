Celebrate Friday The 13th In North Texas

Today is the first Friday the 13th to fall in October since 2006, so celebrate this spooky day accordingly!

We have some ideas for you:

Get a tattoo.

Today’s the day to get one if you’ve ever wanted a tattoo. Friday the 13th is considered a lucky day for tattoo artists, so quite a few will charge only $13 (not including tip) for some ink!

Check out Elm Street Tattoo in Deep Ellum or Lucky Horseshoe if you’re nearer Fort Worth.

Haunted tours.

Hear scary stories and learn some spooky city history. In downtown Dallas, their Haunted History trolley and walking tour leaves from the Farmers Market and takes you through some historical haunts.

Lewisville’s Gateway Ghost Tour is a Friday the 13th special, where you learn the city’s paranormal side from a psychic.

And in Farmers Branch, their $5 Murder and Mayhem Tour tells of the city’s past murders.

See a scary movie.

Could it really be Friday the 13th or Halloween season without Rocky Horror Picture Show? The Angelika in Dallas is showing the movie while a troupe of shadowcast performers acts it out in front of the screen.

Other theaters are showing spooky classics like Evil Dead 2 and Halloween, or catch a double feature of Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street.