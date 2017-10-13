Michael Jackson’s Glove, Nirvana’s MTV Moon Man Up For Bid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia next month.

Julien’s Auctions says the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the “Triumph” tour is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000. Also for sale is a red zippered leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that’s expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.

Michael Jackson’s white jeweled glove on display at an auction preview in New York, November 17, 2009. The glove is one Jackson wore at the 1983 Motown 25 Television special during which he premiered the moonwalk to the world. (credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video is another featured item at the sale. It’s estimated to bring in $50,000 to $70,000.

Other items available at the Nov. 4 auction in Los Angeles include Elvis Presley’s sunglasses, one of Prince’s guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.

One Comment

One Comment

  1. Melanie C Lopez says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I could use the white glove to check the furniture

