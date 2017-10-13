Persons Of Interest Wanted After Family Robbed At Gunpoint

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify two persons of interest in the case of a family robbed at gunpoint.
Police say two masked men broke into a home on Sunday morning, demanded money from the couple, fired a gun into the wall and even put the gun to the head of the couple’s 3-year-old child.
They got away with cash and other valuables.
Detective Bryan Raynsford says they have surveillance video of two people in a convenience store in Arlington that they believe may be connected with the case.
“We are concerned that these people, if they are capable of violence to a family like that, who knows what they are capable of,” said Raynsford.
Raynsford says anyone can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers or simply call Fort Worth police.