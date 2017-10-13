Police Focusing On Time Frame Of SUV In Case Of Missing Richardson Girl

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are zeroing in on one hour in the Sherin Mathews case, the three-year-old who disappeared almost a week ago.

Richardson police say they know an SUV left Sherin Mathews’ home and returned between 4 to 5 a.m. Saturday. Police are calling that hour crucial, saying the SUV could have traveled within a ten mile radius in that time.

“That’s one hour so that means basically only about 30 minutes out from the house is what we are looking for,” said Sgt. Kevin Perlich of the Richardson Police Department.

An Acura SUV is now the focus of police. The maroon vehicle is one of three cars towed from Sherin Mathews’ Richardson home Saturday. Police are asking anyone in the area near the Sunningdale home to look at their surveillance video in case the SUV is captured there, particularly businesses. Police say city traffic cameras won’t help because they are only on a live feed.

“They are not actually recording,” said Perlich. “They’re only recording if, for some reason, somebody makes a request to record that particular location.”

Police say footage of the SUV will help them flesh out the timeline they’ve been working on. Sherin’s father, Wesley, told police he took her outside and left her there at 3 a.m. It was punishment for not drinking her milk. He told police he went inside their house and when he returned 15 minutes later, she disappeared.

She was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police won’t say if parents have or have not said if they left the house at any point after she went missing.

Police already have the video from a nearby restaurant.

“There’s a missing 3-year-old that they figured that our surveillance cameras could help with the lead and you know we are just happy to cooperate,” said restaurant employee Pam Huyen.

Police are urging businesses to look at their video now because many recording systems reset after a few days. They don’t want to lose any of that potential evidence.

