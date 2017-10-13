Police Searching For 3-Year-Old Ask For Help Tracking Family SUV

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly a week since three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared and as police continue their search for her they’re now zeroing in on the family SUV.

Investigators with the Richardson Police Department say they know a maroon-colored Acura MDX left the Mathews house less than an hour after Sherin disappeared — sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Sherin’s father, Wesley Mathews, told police he took his adopted daughter outside their Richardson home around 3 a.m. Police say Mathews said he was punishing the toddler for not drinking her milk. He said he ordered the little girl to stand by a tree about 100 feet outside their backyard. He said he left her there and when he returned 15 minutes later discover she was gone.

An Acura SUV was towed from the Mathew’s home, in the 900 block of Sunningdale, on Saturday, along with two other vehicles.

Richardson police would not say if the girl’s parents previously told them they did or did not leave the home after their daughter disappeared Saturday.

The FBI is assisting Richardson police with the investigation and has talked with neighbors in the area. One neighbor, Mohammad Bashar, told CBS 11 News he does have camera at his home but couldn’t share the video at the request of the FBI. He described the footage as showing a dark-colored SUV whizzing past his house.

Police are calling on anyone in the area who has home surveillance video to review their cameras, see if an SUV is on the tape, and turn the footage over to Richardson investigators. Police say the video could be crucial in confirming or disproving claims by Sherins father.

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with child endangerment over the weekend, and has since bonded out. He is wearing an ankle monitor and has turned over this passport. His wife has been questioned but hasn’t been charged.