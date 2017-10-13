Police Searching For Suspects Robbing Banks, Gas Stations In Tarrant County

Police in North Texas continue to search for several people accused of robbing banks and gas stations in Tarrant County.

The FBI calls them the “Country Boy Bandits.” In each case, investigators said one waited outside while one of the robbers went inside. In three of the six incidents, a weapon was fired inside the building.

The bandits have been switching up their weapons and getaway cars. Security video shows the suspected robber using at least three different types of guns: a revolver-style pistol, a 45 semi-automatic handgun, a 40 semi-automatic handgun, and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The “getaway driver” switched from a black Chevy Tahoe with after-market wheels to a Blue Saturn Vue to a Black Dodge Ram pickup with a silver toolbox.

They are wanted in connection with the following robberies:

June 26 – Valero Gas Station, 9400 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth

June 29 – First Bank of Texas, 301 E State Highway 114, Grapevine

July 10 – Pinnacle Bank, 4313 Wester Center Boulevard, Fort Worth

August 2 – Wells Fargo Bank, 5322 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth

August 5 – Chase Bank, 4420 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth

September 26 – 7-11 Gas Station, 3300 Western Center, Fort Worth

The robbers are described as white men. At least one of them is approximately 5’10, 180 pounds with blond hair. They always wear black stocking masks completely covering their faces; however, in one robbery, the top of the robber’s head was exposed. Police don’t have a description of the “getaway driver.”

Investigators hope someone will rat out the bandits. Crime Stoppers of North Texas is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to identification and arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000 or Fort Worth at 817-989-3317. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.