Puppy Dies After Being Beaten, Stabbed And Left In Suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.

The Hollywood Police Department said Friday on Twitter that the puppy recently named Ollie died at an animal hospital Thursday night from multiple severe injuries. Hospital administrators say Ollie’s story prompted an outpouring of support and emotion from across South Florida.

The puppy was found Tuesday after officers followed the puppy’s cries to a vacant building and found it inside a blue suitcase that had been left outside. The dog was bloody with deep cuts on his head and body.

Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Patterson said the dog had stab wounds all over his chest and head. “The ones on his head were very deep, down to his skull,” she said. “So, all of the muscles on the top of his head were ripped open.”

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the abused puppy to contact Hollywood police.

