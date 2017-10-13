Texas Man Gets 12-Year Term For Robbing Chiefs QB Mahomes

TYLER (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of robbing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and three others in May.

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 25: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton was sentenced after pleading guilty Wednesday to a robbery charge.

Authorities previously said Mahomes and his friends had just stepped from a vehicle in the driveway of a home near Tyler when another vehicle pulled up behind them. Pinkerton approached, gestured like he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the group before speeding away. Pinkerton was arrested shortly afterward.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech and grew up near Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

The robbery occurred about a month after the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

