Texas, Pennsylvania Suing Dallas-Based Student Loan Relief Company

(CBSDFW.COM) – Two states are taking legal action against Jason Spencer and his company Student Loan Relief. His company was at the center of a Consumer Justice investigation in February 2016.

The announcement is part of the Federal Trade Commission’s “Operation Game of Loans” – a federal and state effort to crack down on deceptive student loan debt relief companies.

It started after several customers called CBS 11 to complain about Student Loan Relief LLC, Spencer’s company. They said it was supposed to lower their loan payments but instead, they say, it took their money.

When CBS 11’s Cristin Severance spoke to Jason Spencer, he struggled to compose himself when asked about the Better Business Bureau complaints. “This is what it does to me,” he said before breaking down in tears.

Sherrie Fuller who complained against Spencer and his company didn’t buy that. “That was entertaining at best,” she said. “Very insincere.”

Fuller owed $100,000 in loans to the University of Phoenix. She said Spencer’s company drafted her account but didn’t pay the lender.

But after our original story aired, Spencer paid Fuller back. “It was pretty quickly after the story aired, maybe a month,” she told CBS 11’s Cristin Severance.

Spencer has always maintained he was one of the good guys – in an industry filled with some bad apples. “If I was bad, I’d be shut down a long time ago,” he said.

But on Friday, Texas and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania attorney general offices each announced lawsuits against Spencer’s company saying it falsely promised consumer payments through enrollment in student loan forgiveness programs.

The former Student Loan Relief offices are now empty. Spencer didn’t return CBS 11’s emails or calls asking about the suit.

If you are looking for student loan debt relief, the FTC says to watch out for scammers.