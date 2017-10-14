One Week Later, 3-Year-Old Richardson Girl Still Missing

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a week since three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared in Richardson. On Saturday, the prayers and searching are continuing.

At the tree where Sherin was last seen lies a memorial where supporters have left signs and flowers in hopes that the little girl is returned home.

That hope is what’s fueling Saturday night’s search efforts. Families walked through woods and combed through the grass, looking for any sign of Sherin.

The three-year-old vanished a week ago after her father told police he left her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking milk.

On Friday night, over a hundred people took part in a prayer vigil for Sherin, yelling and hoping her family, holed up inside the home, would hear them.

So far, tips from the public have not led to any definitive clues that could lead police to Sherin.

“I pray every night, but I more pray the mama say the truth because this baby need to be in peace, and the people feeling bad need to be in peace too,” said Silvia Johnson.

Police are asking people to check surveillance footage for a maroon Acura SUV they say left the home an hour after Sherin disappeared.