One Week Later, 3-Year-Old Richardson Girl Still Missing

sherin mathews 1 One Week Later, 3 Year Old Richardson Girl Still Missing

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a week since three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared in Richardson. On Saturday, the prayers and searching are continuing.

At the tree where Sherin was last seen lies a memorial where supporters have left signs and flowers in hopes that the little girl is returned home.

dmilsqbuqaalqor One Week Later, 3 Year Old Richardson Girl Still Missing

Memorial for Sherin Mathews, who’s still missing. (Yona Gavino/Twitter)

That hope is what’s fueling Saturday night’s search efforts. Families walked through woods and combed through the grass, looking for any sign of Sherin.

The three-year-old vanished a week ago after her father told police he left her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking milk.

On Friday night, over a hundred people took part in a prayer vigil for Sherin, yelling and hoping her family, holed up inside the home, would hear them.

So far, tips from the public have not led to any definitive clues that could lead police to Sherin.

“I pray every night, but I more pray the mama say the truth because this baby need to be in peace, and the people feeling bad need to be in peace too,” said Silvia Johnson.

Police are asking people to check surveillance footage for a maroon Acura SUV they say left the home an hour after Sherin disappeared.

screen shot 2017 10 12 at 7 07 23 pm One Week Later, 3 Year Old Richardson Girl Still Missing

2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV (stock photo)

