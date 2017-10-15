Mesquite Police Investigating Teen’s Death In Shooting

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are seeking the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot to death Saturday evening.
Police responded to a shooting call just after 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kensington Drive.
When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Isaiah Deanthony Overton with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Mesquite police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.