Mesquite Police Investigating Teen’s Death In Shooting

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are seeking the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot to death Saturday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call just after 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kensington Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Isaiah Deanthony Overton with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Mesquite police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

