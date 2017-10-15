Still No Sign Of Missing Richardson Girl More Than A Week Later

By Jeff Paul
sherin mathews 1 Still No Sign Of Missing Richardson Girl More Than A Week Later

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing for more than a week, there is still no trace of a three-year-old Richardson girl whose father claims she disappeared last Saturday.

Dozens of people streamed into the neighborhood where Sherin Mathews was reported missing.

Her father Wesley Mathews told police he had sent his daughter outside at 3:00 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk.

“I can’t believe it, I’m in shock,” said Omair Siddiqi. “I can’t sleep.”

Siddiqi spent his evening organizing the growing memorial near the tree Sherin Mathews reportedly was last seen alive by her father.

“It’s a sign of respect and love for her,” said Siddiqi.

Car after car pulled up near the tree to pray, leave flowers and drop off signs.

“I want to give it my love and respect because this is all I have of Sherin,” said Siddiqi. “You know me coming out here, touching these things, being in this area, it’s like I’m working with her.”

Parent Matt Parsons said it is a tough situation to explain to his young children.

“We want to do our best to share the feelings and let our children know that we need to care about other people,” said Parsons.

Richardson police did not release any new information on Sunday night.

The FBI has searched the family’s home and investigators are focusing on where the family’s maroon Acura SUV traveled the morning of the disappearance.

Sherin’s father was arrested for child neglect but has since bailed out from jail.

Her mother has only spoken through her lawyer.

“They want answers. It’s just building frustration at this point,” said Siddiqi.

