Suspect Arrested After Shooting Incident At Plano Office Building

Christopher James Frazier (Plano PD)

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested Sunday after shots were fired at a Plano office building.

Police were involved in an active shooter situation at NTT Data at 2300 West Plano Parkway Sunday morning where there were reports of shots fired.

Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher James Frazier at around 8:15 a.m. Police say he said a rifle of some kind.

There were no reported injuries, and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police say this was an isolated incident.

According to police, Frazier is not an employee of NTT Data, but he does have access to the facility. He is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center.

 

