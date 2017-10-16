CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Bridgewater Cleared To Rejoin Vikings For Practice This Week

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, NFL, Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice, roughly 14 months after a dislocation and multiple ligament tears in his left knee put his leg and career at risk.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Bridgewater will be eased back in with the team beginning Wednesday. The 24-year-old quarterback visited his surgeon Monday and was given the green light to participate on the field, effectively ending a grueling rehabilitation over the past year-plus. Bridgewater tweeted a simple “thank you” after getting the good news.

Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform list. The Vikings have three weeks to evaluate him before having to decide whether to add him to the active roster or place on him on injured reserve.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch