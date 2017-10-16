CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Bruin Scores Twice In 2nd Half; Sounders Beat FC Dallas 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) – Will Bruin scored twice in four minutes midway through the second half and the Seattle Sounders clinched a playoff berth and a chance to defend their MLS Cup by beating FC Dallas 4-0 on Sunday.

The Sounders (13-9-11) are tied for second place in the Western Conference with Portland at 50 points apiece with one game left, two points behind West-leading Vancouver.

Dallas (10-10-13) still has not clinched a playoff spot and is tied with San Jose for the final position at 43 points after Sunday’s games.

With Seattle clinging to the lead on Victor Rodriguez’s 31st-minute goal, Bruin made it 2-0 in the 64th minute. The initial shot by Clint Dempsey was saved by goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, but Gonzalez was not able to gain control of the rebound. Bruin, with defender Atiba Harris hanging onto him, still got to the ball at the top of the 6-yard box and punched it into the back left corner.

Late in the 67th minute, Bruin was playing just to the left of the penalty spot when the ball was deflected his way, and he fired it into the back left side. He now has 10 goals for the season.

Lamar Neagle added a stoppage time goal for Seattle.

