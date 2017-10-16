Chilly Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Across DFW

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 80; Rain. 0.13”; Normal High: 78; Normal Low: 57*

  • Chamber of commerce weather this week!
  • Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons.
  • Humidity increasing late week.
  • Increasing rain chances this weekend.
  • Possible severe weather late Saturday?
  • 23” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Fair skies and comfortable. Low humidity. High: Low 70s. Wind: NNE 5-10mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light winds…..coldest morning of the Fall season ahead! Low: 39-46. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Upper 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Wednesday: More of the same, but a bit warmer….Plenty of sunshine. High: Low 80s.

Thursday and Friday: A few clouds and warm. High: Mid 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Good chance of storms late. Some severe? High: Low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: 70s.

