Chilly Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Across DFW

*Yesterday High: 80; Rain. 0.13”; Normal High: 78; Normal Low: 57*
- Chamber of commerce weather this week!
- Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons.
- Humidity increasing late week.
- Increasing rain chances this weekend.
- Possible severe weather late Saturday?
- 23” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Fair skies and comfortable. Low humidity. High: Low 70s. Wind: NNE 5-10mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light winds…..coldest morning of the Fall season ahead! Low: 39-46. Wind: Lt. Var.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Upper 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Wednesday: More of the same, but a bit warmer….Plenty of sunshine. High: Low 80s.
Thursday and Friday: A few clouds and warm. High: Mid 80s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Good chance of storms late. Some severe? High: Low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: 70s.