Ezekiel Elliott Sidelined Again As Legal Fight Continues

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Unless things change, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49’ers, and the NFL wants to keep things that way.

Early Monday the NFL filed papers that effectively seek two things: deny Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension, and to keep him off the field while the appeal is pending.

It’s the latest in a case that is ping-ponging through the courts.

“Nobody knows for sure whether he’s going to be on the roster, or playing or not, because of the legal place the case find itself in with the court of appeals reversing that injunction” says KRLD legal analyst Ed Klein.

Last week the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans tossed NFL Player’s association’s claim that said Elliott did not get a fair hearing and lifted an order that blocked enforcement of the suspension.

That’s the way things will stand unless the courts rule by Sunday.