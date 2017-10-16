Joe Jonas Engaged To ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner

NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Joe Jonas is engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actpr Sophie Turner attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Turner and Jonas shared the same photo on Instagram on Sunday of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his. Turner noted in her caption that she “said yes.”

The 21-year-old Turner has starred as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” since she was 15. She played Jean Gray in last year’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” and will reprise the role in a follow-up next year.

Jonas shot to fame with his siblings as part of The Jonas Brothers. The 28-year-old now fronts the pop band DNCE.

