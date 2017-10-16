CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Pedestrian Safety A Growing Concern In Fort Worth’s West 7th Area

By Jason Allen
Filed Under: Fort Worth, pedestrian safety, Population Growth, Traffic, West 7th Street

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The growth is good. The traffic is bad.

This week Fort Worth is asking people for their ideas on how to fix the mix of cars, people and bikes along West 7th Street.

The walking audits, and visual surveys that started Sunday, come a month after a task force met to address issues with safety, transportation and parking in the district.

The street is also in line for up to $12.5 million for rehabilitation, along with University Avenue, as part of next year’s bond proposal.

screen shot 2017 10 16 at 6 27 08 pm Pedestrian Safety A Growing Concern In Fort Worths West 7th Area

West 7th Street in Fort Worth (CBS11)

“It’s not very walkable, it’s hard to cross, it’s hard to bike on, it’s not very safe,” said Ian Lockwood, a livable transportation engineer for the Toole Design Group. The city brought him in to help focus ideas for how to redesign W. 7th to manage the increase in population.

“That’s just a design issue,” he said. “We can still accommodate the motorists, but we can do a lot better job at accommodating the cyclists and the walkers.”

A questionnaire being given to people participating in the process asks questions like, “Is the speed of vehicle intimidating to a pedestrian?” “Are there storage facilities for bikes?” and “Is it an interesting place to walk?”

Boards let people place stickers over the crosswalk, median and bike lane design samples they preferred.

Anne Zadeh, the council member for the district, said the traffic has been a safety concern for some time. The look of the area that has developed, primarily on the south side of the street, she said it fantastic.

“It’s just that not all of that happened at one time, and there’s areas that haven’t redeveloped,” she said.

The ideas formed out of the three days of events will help focus the design for the future redevelopment of the corridor.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch