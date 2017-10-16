Videos Released Of Missing Richardson Child

By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under: Missing Child, Richardson Police, Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – New images have been released of missing Richardson 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.  She is in videos that show a little girl full of life.

One video shows Sherin singing happy birthday. Another video shows her playing at church. They were posted by acquaintances of the family on a public page on Facebook.

screen shot 2017 10 16 at 8 50 07 pm Videos Released Of Missing Richardson Child

Sherin Mathews (Facebook)

Sherin was reported missing Oct. 7.

Richardson police say the family waited five hours to report her missing.

Wesley Mathews, the girl’s father, told police he left her about 100 feet outside their home by a tree.

mathews Videos Released Of Missing Richardson Child

Wesley Mathews (credit: Richardson Police Department)

He said it was punishment for not drinking her milk. When he returned 15 minutes later, she was gone.

Wesley was arrested that day and charged with child endangerment. He later bonded out, although he is now wearing an ankle monitor.

Police tell CBS11 they continue to focus on an Acura SUV that left the Mathews home from 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. the same morning Sherin vanished.

screen shot 2017 10 12 at 7 07 23 pm Videos Released Of Missing Richardson Child

2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV (stock photo)

It was towed by Richardson Police. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in getting video of the SUV.

Police say the continue to exhaust every effort to find Sherin Mathews.

More from MaryAnn Martinez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch