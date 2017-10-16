Videos Released Of Missing Richardson Child

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – New images have been released of missing Richardson 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. She is in videos that show a little girl full of life.

One video shows Sherin singing happy birthday. Another video shows her playing at church. They were posted by acquaintances of the family on a public page on Facebook.

Sherin was reported missing Oct. 7.

Richardson police say the family waited five hours to report her missing.

Wesley Mathews, the girl’s father, told police he left her about 100 feet outside their home by a tree.

He said it was punishment for not drinking her milk. When he returned 15 minutes later, she was gone.

Wesley was arrested that day and charged with child endangerment. He later bonded out, although he is now wearing an ankle monitor.

Police tell CBS11 they continue to focus on an Acura SUV that left the Mathews home from 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. the same morning Sherin vanished.

It was towed by Richardson Police. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in getting video of the SUV.

Police say the continue to exhaust every effort to find Sherin Mathews.