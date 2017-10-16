Women Come Forth As Assault & Harassment Victims In #MeToo Tweets

Filed Under: Alyssa Milano, Harvey Weinstein, Sex Assault, Sexual Harassment, social media, Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Thousands of women are responding to actress Alyssa Milano’s call to tweet “me too” to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Milano suggested women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post the message on Twitter on Sunday. The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Others shared personal stories.

Also tweeting in support was Milano’s former co-star on TV’s “Charmed,” Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

Milano called the Weinstein allegations “disturbing” in an essaylast week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Allen Gunn says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

    how about a list for our so called leader-ole grabem by the pu**y trump?

