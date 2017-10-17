CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Celebrate 20 Years Of Dirk!

Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, dirk, Dirk Nowitzki, social media

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have created giant DIRK letters that will be placed in various locations throughout the DFW Metroplex to celebrate Dirk Nowitzki’s 20th season.

Fans are encouraged to take a photo as the “I” in Dirk, and share via social media channels in order to win two suite tickets to the Ford F-150 suite at American Airlines Center on November 18th when the Mavs take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

adirk e1508291207125 Celebrate 20 Years Of Dirk!

DIRK (Dallas Mavericks)

The Mavs partnered with Texas Ford Dealers on the project.

FastSigns Oak Lawn created the giant DIRK letters in honor of the Mavs Big Man Dirk Nowitzki.

Beginning today, the letters will be located at the Ford showcase at the State Fair of Texas, until the morning of Friday, October 20th.

From there, the letters will be moving to the Omni Dallas under the famous Pegasus sign.

The letters will remain at the Omni until Thursday, October 26. The letters will make their final appearance at American Airlines Center Friday, October 27. The letters will be placed in Victory Plaza from October 27- November 5.

Fans are encouraged to upload their photos to Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram with #IamDirk #BestInTexas @ntxford @greatertxford.

The contest officially ends Monday, November 5, but the DIRK letters will remain in Dallas for MFFLs to enjoy for the rest of the season.

