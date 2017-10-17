Elliott Granted Temporary Restraining Order, Eligible For Sunday’s Game

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Southern District Court of New York has granted Ezekiel Elliott’s request for a temporary restraining order. The ruling means that the Cowboys running back can play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty made the ruling on Tuesday evening which was well after the NFL’s mandated 4 p.m. est. deadline for Elliott to be eligible to play on Sunday.
According to Amy Dash of WFAN, the NFL will respect the court’s decision and allow Elliott to play even though the deadline has passed.
Earlier Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans decided not to overturn their three-judge panel’s previous mandate in Elliott’s case
Last Thursday, the panel ruled 2-1 in the NFL’s favor, granting the league’s emergency request to set aside an injunction and ordered a district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case.
The ruling cleared the way for the NFL to impose a six-game suspension on Elliott over domestic violence allegations.
Crotty’s ruling allows Elliott to play in at least this Sunday’s game, however, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll be on the field against Washington on October 29.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)