Football Game Cancelled After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus

DENTON (CBS11) – The driver of a car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus carrying the Lake Dallas Middle School’s 7th grade football team head on.
It happened at Highway 380 just east of Mayhill Tuesday evening.
One child on the bus was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the rest were returned to their families.
The team was in route to a game against Brasswood Middle School.
The driver of the car is in critical condition.
Due to the crash the game was cancelled Tuesday night. It may be rescheduled.