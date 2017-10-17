NTSB Says Benadryl Impaired Texas Balloon Pilot Before Crash

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Investigators say the pilot of a Texas hot air balloon that crashed and killed 16 people flew with enough Benadryl in his system to have the equivalent blood-alcohol level of a drunken driver.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Tuesday at a hearing in Washington that pilot Alfred “Skip” Nichols also took sedatives and opioids that likely affected his decision-making during the July 2016 flight.

The balloon hit high-tension power lines before crashing into a pasture near Austin. It was the worst hot-air balloon disaster in U.S. history.

Investigators say Nichols was told during a weather briefing before the flight that clouds may be a problem. But he allegedly replied, “we just fly in between them.”

Nichols had at least four convictions for drunken driving and twice spent time in prison.

Meanwhile, Texas lawmaker John Cyrier expects federal investigators to call for hot air balloon pilots to obtain medical certificates. The National Transportation Safety Board could recommend the new safety regulations at a hearing Tuesday in Washington.

The Lockhart, Texas crash site is in Cyrier’s district and he thinks the NTSB will recommend that commercial hot air balloon pilots get the same medical screenings as pilots who fly planes or helicopters.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)